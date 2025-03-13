Good news for air passengers: Pay just Rs 599 extra to get premium economy tickets

Air India is offering Premium Economy fares starting at just Rs 599 more than standard Economy fares on domestic flights for a limited time.
Air India is the only Indian airline offering Premium Economy alongside Business and Economy Classes.
The exact pricing will depend on the route and demand.
According to the information available, this service is now available on 39 domestic routes, with over 50,000 seats every week.
Premium Economy seating is expected to increase by 30 percent to over 65,000 seats weekly.
Air India’s Premium Economy offers a free selection of preferred seats across the cabin.
