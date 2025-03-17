Dividend Stocks: PFC, IRFC, among other stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

Castrol India Ltd: Shares will trade ex-date on March 18 for a final dividend of Rs 5 and a special dividend of Rs 4.5.
DIC India Ltd: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 4 and the record date is March 18, 2025.
AGI Infra Ltd: The shares will trade ex-dividend on March 19 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd: Shares of this PSU will trade ex-date on March 19, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 3.5.
Angel One Ltd: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 and shares will trade ex-date on March 20, 2025.
AccelerateBS India Ltd: The stock will trade ex-date on March 21, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.80.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: The PSU has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 0.80 and shares will trade ex-date on March 21, 2025.
