The State Bank of India (SBI) was among the first banks to reduce its floating rate home loan interest rates. It is now offering home loans at a starting rate of 8.25 per cent. However, several other banks are offering home loans cheaper than SBI.
Union Bank of India - 8.1 per cent
Central Bank of India - 8.1 per cent
Bank of Baroda - 8.15 per cent
Punjab National Bank- 8.15 per cent
Canara Bank- 8.15 per cent
Indian Bank- 8.15 per cent
