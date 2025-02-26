 The State Bank of India (SBI) was among the first banks to reduce its floating rate home loan interest rates. It is now offering home loans at a starting rate of 8.25 per cent. However, several other banks are offering home loans cheaper than SBI.

Union Bank of India - 8.1 per cent

Central Bank of India - 8.1 per cent

Bank of Baroda - 8.15 per cent

Punjab National Bank- 8.15 per cent

Canara Bank- 8.15 per cent

Indian Bank- 8.15 per cent

