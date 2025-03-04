A high dividend yield means the company is distributing a substantial portion of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is good for those investors who seek regular income from their investments.
1 - Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) has a dividend yield of 8.42 per cent.
2- Coal India has a dividend yield of 7.01 per cent.
3 - GAIL India has a dividend yield of 4.27 per cent.
4 - Power Grid Corporation of India has a dividend yield of 4.13 per cent.
5 - REC Limited has a dividend yield of 4.12 per cent.
6 - Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has a dividend yield of 3.98 per cent.
