 A high dividend yield means the company is distributing a substantial portion of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is good for those investors who seek regular income from their investments.

1 - Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) has a dividend yield of 8.42 per cent.

2- Coal India has a dividend yield of 7.01 per cent.

3 - GAIL India has a dividend yield of 4.27 per cent.

4 - Power Grid Corporation of India has a dividend yield of 4.13 per cent.

5 - REC Limited has a dividend yield of 4.12 per cent.

6 - Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has a dividend yield of 3.98 per cent.

