From SBI to IDBI, there are a total of 5 guaranteed schemes that will be stopped this month. Let's have a look at them
SBI Amrit Vrishti - 444-day investment plan: It offers 7.25% interest for the general public and 7.75% interest for senior citizens.
SBI Amrit Kalash - 400-day fixed deposit plan: It offers 7.10% interest for the general public and 7.60% interest for senior citizens.
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: This government-backed scheme for women offers an interest rate of 7.50 per cent. Its tenure is 2 years.
IDBI Bank Utsav Callable FD: It has tenures ranging from 300 to 700 days and offers interest rates in the range of 7.05% to 8.05%.
Indian Bank Special FD: It offers FDs for two tenures i.e. 300 days (interest rates between 7.05% to 7.80%) and 400 days (interest rates between 7.30% to 8.05%).
