Uri to Fighter, list of movies and web series based on Pulwama attack

Although "Uri: The Surgical Strike" is primarily about the Indian Army’s response to the 2016 Uri attack, the events of the Pulwama attack and its aftermath influenced the film's release. It came out soon after the Pulwama attack and was seen as a tribute to the soldiers and their bravery.
'Operation Valentine' is a film released in 2024. It is an action drama made as a tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. The movie stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. The story of the film is based on the 2019 Balakot Airstrike, which was carried out by the Indian Air Force. The film depicts how the Indian Air Force avenged the Pulwama attack by taking action against Pakistan. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.
The film Fighter was also released in 2024 and features stellar actors like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The movie includes several aerial scenes that make it more engaging. The story is based on the Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike. The film highlights the bravery of the Indian Air Force. It is streaming on Netflix.
The web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond starring Lara Dutta and Jimmy Sheirgill was released on April 25 on Jio Cinema. The series showcases India’s operation in response to the Pulwama terror attack. It focuses on the Balakot airstrike carried out against the Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad. The series also features Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi. You can watch this on Jio Cinema.
The eight-episode series is inspired by the acclaimed book The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur by award-winning author and journalist Rahul Pandit. It recounts the tragic events of the 2019 Pulwama attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Indian army soldiers. Directed by Onir, the series serves as a tribute to the martyrs, whose lives were cut short when a suicide bomber’s car struck their bus, shattering their dreams in an instant.
