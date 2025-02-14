Uri to Fighter, list of movies and web series based on Pulwama attack

'Operation Valentine' is a film released in 2024. It is an action drama made as a tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. The movie stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. The story of the film is based on the 2019 Balakot Airstrike, which was carried out by the Indian Air Force. The film depicts how the Indian Air Force avenged the Pulwama attack by taking action against Pakistan. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

