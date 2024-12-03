Star kid to comedy master, facts about Jaaved Jaaferi we bet you didn't know | Birthday Special

Son of actor Jagdeep, Jaaved Jaaferi made an entry into Bollywood as a potential hero with outstanding dancing skills.
While he made a few films in the 80s on the back of his fine dance skills (he was a secondary villain in Meri Jung, where he also danced to a then-famous song "Bol baby bol rock and roll") he did not click as a hero.
His dancing did get him work (he apparently performed some difficult steps of Tamma Tamma as a double ox Sanjay Dutt). He played supporting roles in films like 100 Days and Lashkar.
Jaaved Jaaferi struggled quite a lot to get roles till satellite TV came into India in the 90s and he reinvented himself as a VJ and emcee for Channel V and stage programme.
His fine imitation skills got noticed and he shifted to comedy roles in addition to his TV gigs. He was the No.1 VJ during the 90s and was in huge demand.
Then he, his brother and another struggling actor with great dancing skills Ravi Behl made Boogie Woogie, which created history and was the first popular dance reality show.
By the turn of the century, Jaaved Jaaferi also took over with his voice-over skills in Takeshi's Castle and rest is history.
