23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Know 7 fun facts about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer

Shah Rukh Khan is only nine years younger than Alok Nath, who played his father-in-law in the film.
Big B took 16 days to record the song 'Shava Shava'.
Abhishek Bachchan had a cameo in K3G but it was removed on his request.
Shah Rukh Khan's real son Aryan Khan played younger SRK in the opening credits of the film.
Karan Johar was sued in a UK court for using 'It's Raining Men' song in Poo's (Kareena Kapoor) introductory scene in the movie.
The makers flew 50 dancers from London to Mumbai to shoot the 'You Are My Soniya' song.
Not many know that Hrithik Roshan was cast in the film even before his debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Karan Johar had drawn inspiration for this family drama from his own family.
Next : Star kid to comedy master, facts about Jaaved Jaaferi we bet you didn't know | Birthday Special
Click to read more..