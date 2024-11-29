Libra to get transfer to a favourite place; know about other zodiac signs of November 30, 2024 Horoscope

Today your wish to buy a house, plot, or shop will be fulfilled. Parents will look very happy as their child will get a good job.
If you are involved in the construction business, then there are chances of profit for you. You can make up your mind to bring some changes to your work.
You can get a transfer to a favorite place. You will have more chances of profit than expected.
An old friend may ask you for financial help, you will not disappoint him, you will help him according to your ability.
If you work in the finance department or sales, then you will benefit a lot from your knowledge. There will be some estrangement in married life.
Today your interest in religious activities will increase. Today you can be a part of some special work.
You will bring some new ideas to your work at the workplace. Your positive attitude will get you a promotion in the job. Your boss will appreciate you.
You have to maintain the sweetness of your speech, otherwise there can be distance in relationships.
Your humble nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent, otherwise, you may face some trouble in the coming time.
All the family members will join a party together, where you will mingle with other people. Meeting a special person will complete your pending work.
People doing jobs will get good news from higher officials in their jobs. Those who are looking for a job are likely to get good employment.
Today the result of hard work will be in your favor. Today you will focus on yourself. Your commendable work will be respected in the society.
