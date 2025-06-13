 Kiwi or Papaya: Which is better to break down trapped gas?

Kiwi or Papaya: Which is better to break down trapped gas?

Papaya has papain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins in your stomach, reducing bloating and gas buildup.

Kiwi contains actinidin, a natural enzyme that supports protein digestion, but it's generally milder than papain.

Papaya offers more anti-inflammatory compounds like chymopapain and vitamin C, which can soothe an irritated gut.

Kiwi has slightly more fibre per gram, which can promote regular bowel movements and help release trapped gas.

While both fruits aid digestion, papaya is generally more effective for relieving trapped gas due to its stronger enzymatic action.

