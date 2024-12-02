Horoscope Today, December 3: Cancer may get some good opportunities; know about other zodiac signs

Your work will be as per your wish. There will be a discussion with friends on a specific topic, which may benefit you.
The court decision may come in your favour. Today, household essential items can be purchased. Keep an eye on some sudden activities happening today.
Activities of daily life will go well. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. Will go for darshan to some religious place with the family.
You will find solutions to your problems. Can participate in any sports competition. There are chances of getting good offers for people working under this zodiac sign.
At the workplace, you will get help from colleagues and seniors for any work, which will move your work towards completion.
You should be a little careful in your dealings with officials. New sources of financial gain may appear.
Today is a favourable day for students of this zodiac sign who aspire to get higher education. You will get good news from children.
The work you do today will be completed on time. Today you will try to resolve the differences in married life, a small effort on your part can improve your domestic life.
Today you may get information about some auspicious events at your in-laws' side, in which you will participate, and you will get success in the workplace.
Today is a better day for computer students of this zodiac sign. The harder you work, the better results you will get.
An atmosphere of happiness will be created due to the success of the son. Your married life will be full of harmony.
People holding administrative posts will be happy to get a promotion. The idea of buying a new vehicle will be discussed with family members.
