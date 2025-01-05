8 surprising facts about Deepika Padukone that will shock you | Birthday special

Deepika did not made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om but it was music video Himesh Reshanmmiya, Naam Hai Tera.
Her first film as an actor was a Kannada-language movie titled Aishwarya.
Deepika was not born in Bangalore or Mumbai, in fact, she was born in Denmark's Copenhagen.
Apart from her acting skills, Deepika is also a pro in Badminton. She has even played the sport at the national level.
Did you know Deepika was the first choice as the lead actress in Saawariya, which ultimately went to Sanom Kapoor?
Before entering the film industry, the actress appeared in several advertisements.
She mastered the Japanese martial arts form, Jijutsu, for her role in Chani Chowk To China.
2013 was the best year in her career as she delivered back-to-back blockbusters like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Race 2, Chennai Express and Ram Leela.
Next : Horoscope Today, January 5, 2025: Know lucky colour, number of all zodiac signs
Click to read more..