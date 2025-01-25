7 times Bollywood films rocked box office on Republic Day

Raees - Another SRK film in the list is the 2017 release, Raees, which minted over Rs 150 crore nett in India and Rs 285 crore worldwide.
Agneepath - As per Sacnilk, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer earned Rs 195.73 crore worldwide in 2012.
Baby - Akshay Kumar's 2015 release earned Rs 95.57 crore nett in India and its overall gross collections was 142.98 crore.
Airlift - Another film of actor Akshay Kumar in the list is action thriller and 2016 release, Airlift. It minted Rs 228 crore gross in its lifetime run.
Padmaavat - The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial churned out big at the box office and collected Rs 585 crore gross.
Pathaan - Shah Rukh Khan's returning film in 2023 shattered several records and went on to mint over Rs 1,000 crore.
Rang De Basanti - Aamir Khan's 2006 release minted Rs 52.91 crore nett in India and its overall gross collections stood at Rs 96.90 crore.
