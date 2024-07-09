Yoga: Ayurvedic herbs and yoga will control insulin
Yoga Tips: Will fasting reverse type 2 diabetes?
Yoga TIPS: Swami Ramdev Yoga Tips to Control Diabetes
Recommended Video
Yoga: Ayurvedic herbs and yoga will control insulin
Yoga Tips: Will fasting reverse type 2 diabetes?
Yoga TIPS: Swami Ramdev Yoga Tips to Control Diabetes
Know Yoga, Pranayama and Ayurvedic Remedies for diabetes
Top News
PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Russia, says 'world is surprised to see pace of India's growth'
India's stern message after Kathua attack kills five Army soldiers: 'Won't go unavenged'
Rahul Gandhi visits Rae Bareli, offers prayers at Churuwa Hanuman Temple in Bachhrawan
'No solution on battlefield': New Delhi's message on Ukraine war during PM Modi's visit to Russia
Latest News
Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko dies at 78
TRAI eases DTH regulation, users will now benefit from reduced tariff
PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Russia, says 'world is surprised to see pace of India's growth'
Another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, unidentified vehicle fatally knocks down man in Nagpur
Yoga: Yoga Poses that will help you manage diabetes
Aaj Ka Rashifal: Taurus Will get Success Today, know about Your Zodiac Sign
Aaj Ki Baat : What is Modi's agenda behind his visit to Russia
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi's eyes are on the ground, Rahul is on the aerial rounds!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Why Opposition Silence On India China Foreign Policy ?
Monsoon Weather LIVE updates: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: One dead, 15 injured in stampede-like situation, CM announces ex-gratia
NEET-UG 2024 row: Supreme Court asks Centre, NTA, CBI to file affidavits, lists matter for July 11
IMD issues red alert for Mumbai as Maharashtra braces for severe weather, schools closed
India TV Poll results: Public opinion on FIR against Narayan Sakar Hari in Hathras Incident
PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Russia, says 'world is surprised to see pace of India's growth'
'I am not going anywhere': Biden's strong message to Democrats in post-debate debacle
'No solution on battlefield': India's message on Ukraine war during PM Modi's visit to Russia
US: Indian student drowns in New York, authorities working for repatriation of mortal remains
US: Hurricane Beryl unleashes devastation in Texas; 3 killed, 2.7 million without power | WATCH
Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt set to clash in 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel at Disney
Star-studded haldi ceremony of Anant-Radhika shines with Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more
Tom Hanks Birthday Special: 7 Stellar performances by the Forrest Gump actor
'Hugely celebrated for her...', Kangana Ranaut pens an appreciation note for Meena Kumari
Descendants of The Sun star Song Joong Ki expecting second child with Katie Louise Saunders
IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024: Dan Christian powers Australia Champions to semi-finals
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's one-year-old kirtan video goes viral, users share on social media
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Sri Lanka series, focus on Tests: Report
Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be India's flag bearers, Gagan Narang named Chef-de-Mission
England announce Playing XI for Anderson's farewell Test against West Indies, two debutants named
TRAI eases DTH regulation, users will now benefit from reduced tariff
Microsoft enhances Notepad in Windows 11 with new Spellcheck and Autocorrect features
Telecom boost for Amarnath Yatra: New SIM distribution centers launched, says centre
CMF Phone 1: Nothing launches affordable 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India
Bhavish Aggarwal encourages developers to embrace Ola Maps after exiting Microsoft Azure
Once CM Modi was captured standing behind Russian President, now standing staunchly with Putin. How?
How newly-elected British PM Keir Starmer changed Labour Party's stance on Kashmir? EXPLAINED
SCO Summit: What's in it for India to expand country's global influence? EXPLAINED
Bihar bridges collapse: 10 such incidents in 15 days, what are possible reasons behind it? EXPLAINED
Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid to take oath: Can jailed MPs attend Parliament? | Here are details
Horoscope Today, July 9: Aquarius to participate in religious activities; know other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, July 8: Leo to travel religious place with parents; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, July 7: Pisces to buy a new vehicle; know about other zodiac signs
Weekly Horoscope (July 8-July 14): Good financial condition for Virgos; know about your zodiac sign
Horoscope Today, July 5: Sagittarius to go on a foreign trip; know about other zodiac signs
Want to know balance of your PF account? Here are 4 easy ways
Budget 2024: Govt likely to double Ayushman Bharat coverage, increase insurance amount limit
Stock markets update: Sensex surges 206 points, Nifty up by 53 points to 24,373 in early trade
Income Tax assessment year 2024-25: How does your ITR get processed by tax department? Details
HDFC Bank system upgrade alert: Services to be impacted on July 13
Regular Exercise to Avoiding Sugary Beverage: 5 habits to help reverse fatty liver condition
BMI alone not sufficient, waist-to-height ratio more effective in diagnosing obesity: Researchers
Osteoporosis risk increases in women after menopause, know prevention tips
Diabetic Retinopathy: Know symptoms and prevention tips for this eye disease
Injection twice-a-year proves to be 100 percent effective in HIV treatment: Study