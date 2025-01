Updated on: January 19, 2025 10:07 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Normalize blood pressure with Yoga-Ayurveda without medicine

WHO's alert...high BP is a major cause of death Hypertension can bring health crisis in the country Increased fear of stroke, heart attack, paralysis Normalize blood pressure without medicine with Yoga-Ayurveda Swami Ramdev's challenge..