Updated on: January 14, 2025 9:55 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will life improve with the change of Sun's zodiac sign on Mahakumbh?

How will life improve when Sun changes its zodiac sign? A dip of faith in Triveni will strengthen the nerves. Surya darshan will have miraculous effect on muscles Amrit bath in Mahakumbh...boon of health Yoga will support...circulatory system will not get jammed.