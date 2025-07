Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 30 July, 2025 : In just 30 seconds know how strong are your legs, heart, lungs? According to the report, in the next 25 years, the number of elderly people in our country will double as compared to now. Every fourth Indian will be elderly and after the age of 40, there is a muscle loss of 3 to 8% every next 10 years.