Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Yoga Video
  5. Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 25 Jan, 2025 : Why are lungs getting breathless due to pneumonia attack?

Videos

Updated on: January 25, 2025 11:28 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 25 Jan, 2025 : Why are lungs getting breathless due to pneumonia attack?

The current weather is troubling, immunity remains weak in it. They are surrounded by many seasonal diseases, we will talk about these diseases one by one, but first of all, do these 5 miraculous yoga exercises to make immunity strong.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement