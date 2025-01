Updated on: January 02, 2025 10:20 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev 2 Jan, 2025: Try Ayurvedic remedies during pregnancy

Is it possible to have a child like Abhimanyu in today's time? The answer is yes and know that a child like Abhimanyu can be born in your house as well. All that is needed is to give him 'yoga sanskar' like Abhimanyu from the mother's womb itself, because the story of brave Abhimanyu is no longer ju