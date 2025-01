Updated on: January 17, 2025 9:59 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 17 Jan, 2025 : Say goodbye to addiction of alcohol in 7 days

Despite the severe cold, living in a hut made of leaves, sleeping on the ground, getting up in the Brahma Muhurta and bathing in the Ganga river, worshipping, then preparing food for oneself and staying engaged in good deeds throughout the day. The resolution is not for a day or a week, but for the