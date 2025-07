Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 14 July, 2025 : How to get the blessing of health by fasting in Sawan? It is the first Monday of Sawan, Har Har Mahadev can be heard everywhere. Along with worshipping Bholenath, people are praying for peace and health in the family. Now the power of yoga has to be added to it along with devotion so that we can get 'Shiv Prasad of health'.