Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 10 April 2025: What is the formula to put a brake on increasing age? We all need to learn from the 'Blue Zone Countries'... We need to improve the 'Quality of Life'. Instead of going to the gym, do household chores... Instead of going by car around the house, walk... Take 7 to 8 hours of sleep every day... Improve mutual relationships... Strengthen social-family ties