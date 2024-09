Updated on: September 01, 2024 12:21 IST

Yoga: Proteins supplement is giving non-communicable diseases..Know the best remedy from Baba Ramdev

If you want to lose weight... if you want to gain weight... if you want to stay healthy with increasing age... then only one advice is given - protein shake... but is this protein powder really the ultimate truth in the world of health? Or is it something else...why is there so much love for protein