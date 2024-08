Updated on: August 20, 2024 13:48 IST

Yoga : Know how to stop weight gain without medicine or surgery

rate of obesity is increasing rapidly in the world too...in the last 30 years the victims of obesity have increased three times...out of which about 200 crore youth are fatty and more than 65 crore are obese... rate of obesity is increasing rapidly in the world too...in the last 30 years the victim