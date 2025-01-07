Updated on: January 07, 2025 10:44 IST

Yoga 07 January 2025: Fear of cold increased among 22 crore people...Why did the neck, shoulders and waist joints become stiff?

Snowfall continues on the mountains... Hills, parks, lakes are all frozen... and along with people's blood, even the bones are getting frozen... in which the worst condition is of arthritis patients... ...What yoga should be done in such a situation so that arthritis patients get relief from pain..