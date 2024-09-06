Updated on: September 06, 2024 11:08 IST

Yoga | 6 September 2024: Body will be detoxed by Nirjala Vrat Teej.. Yogaguru's therapy for good health.

Fasting detoxifies the body... and this becomes more important when we receive the news that 50 crore new cases of obesity and heart disease will be added by 2030... and the number of women in this will be more.