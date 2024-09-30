Updated on: September 30, 2024 9:37 IST

Yoga, 30 SEP 2024: Government on alert mode due to pollution...Lungs, brain and heart in danger

Be smart.. beware.. careful... then AQI of Delhi-NCR is going to cross 300.. then masks will come on the faces.. people will start breathing.. yes.. you are listening right... because The air of the capital has started becoming poisonous again..