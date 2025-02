Yoga, 23 Feb 2025: India will lift the Champions Trophy in Dubai..when cricketers will get the power of yoga Blessing of Yoga, India will win... Yes... Countdown has started... The trumpet of the great match has sounded... Less than six and a half hours are left... Once again we are ready to clash... Two mortal enemies - India and Pakistan... And in this battle of 50 overs... Pakistan will lose again...