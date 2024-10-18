Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Yoga Video
  5. YOGA, 18 Oct 2024: How is deadly disease being cured by music and rhythm?

Videos

Updated on: October 18, 2024 9:45 IST

YOGA, 18 Oct 2024: How is deadly disease being cured by music and rhythm?

How will music control sugar, stress, high BP? Which Sur Sangam will give relief from migraine? Which 10 ragas will perfect blood circulation? Without medicine, how will anxiety-stress-tension end? Magical Jugalbandi of Yoga-Raaga... diseases will be cured...

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement