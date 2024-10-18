Updated on: October 18, 2024 9:45 IST

YOGA, 18 Oct 2024: How is deadly disease being cured by music and rhythm?

How will music control sugar, stress, high BP? Which Sur Sangam will give relief from migraine? Which 10 ragas will perfect blood circulation? Without medicine, how will anxiety-stress-tension end? Magical Jugalbandi of Yoga-Raaga... diseases will be cured...