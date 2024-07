Updated on: July 18, 2024 10:20 IST

Yoga, 18 July 2024: Swami Ramdev's yogic punch...ends dengue terror

In many states of the country, the outbreak of high fever has increased significantly due to waterlogging caused by monsoon. Among these too, dengue is spreading the fastest and is also the most deadly. In such a situation, avoid mosquito bites. How to wear Yoga Kavach on the body… learn this from S