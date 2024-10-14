Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Yoga Video
  5. YOGA, 14 OCt 2024: The pain of fatal nerve disease is terrible...fear of skin ulcer due to nerve spasm!

Videos

Updated on: October 14, 2024 9:24 IST

YOGA, 14 OCt 2024: The pain of fatal nerve disease is terrible...fear of skin ulcer due to nerve spasm!

Due to which mistake did the legs become weak? Varicose disease occurred. What is the yogic treatment for tangles and spasms in blue veins? Increased risk of skin ulcers. How will the lumps get resolved? Which 10 remedies will give relief from severe pain...5 Power of Pranayam...

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement