Updated on: October 12, 2024 9:56 IST

YOGA, 12 Oct 2024: ICMR's big study on diabetes...why is the latest report shocking?

Clinical trials by ICMR and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation have revealed that India has become the sugar capital due to eating chips, cookies, cakes, fried and ultra processed food. Not only this, this type of food and bad lifestyle is also becoming the cause of fatty liver.