Swami Ramdev suggests remedies to get rid of heart diseases
How to make the heart strong? Know from Swami Ramdev
Is any part of the body paralyzed due to stroke? Know yogasana and Ayurvedic remedies
Recommended Video
Swami Ramdev suggests remedies to get rid of heart diseases
How to make the heart strong? Know from Swami Ramdev
Is any part of the body paralyzed due to stroke? Know yogasana and Ayurvedic remedies
How will the heart become strong with yoga, know from Swami Ramdev
Top News
SC takes suo motu cognizance of UPSC aspirants deaths, slams coaching centres: 'Playing with...'
Uttarakhand: IAF, SDRF continue rescue operation in Kedarnath, 133 people airlifted so far
Supreme Court upholds Delhi Lieutenant Governor's decision to nominate 10 'aldermen' to MCD
Why has FIH suspended India's defender Amit Rohidas ahead of semi-final against Germany?
Latest News
Box Office Report: Deadpool and Wolverine rocks while Auron Mein Kahan Dun Tha and Ulajh shock
Global robotics workforce to witness great boom by 2032: Report
'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' catchphrase from popular cartoon 'Chhota Bheem' ignites meme fest | Check
CSAB Seat allotment 2024: Special Round 1 results to be released today at csab.nic.in, easy steps
Caste Census News: Why do Rahul Gandhi...Akhilesh Yadav want caste census?
Center to Introduce Muslim Waqf Board Bill: Will modi government present Waqf Act Amendment Bill in Parliament?
Bangladesh Riots: Why is Bangladesh burning in the fire of violence?
Yoga, 05 August 2024: Corona hidden in the brain even after 3 years...how is it attacking the heart?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 05 August 2024: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today, daily horoscope Panchag and auspicious time
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Govt to introduce amendments in Oilfields Act
Breaking News, August 5 | LIVE UPDATES
Key parliamentary panels constituted by consensus, no elections this time unlike previous Lok Sabha
Will not tolerate any interference with legal status, powers of Waqf board: AIMPLB
NEET paper leak case: CBI arrests student from Bhilwara Medical College, gets 5-day remand
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen aims to win bronze medal in badminton
Why has FIH suspended India's defender Amit Rohidas ahead of semi-final against Germany?
Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia head to head record ahead of bronze medal match at Paris Olympics 2024
Paris Olympics: Indian hockey team's semifinal opponent confirmed, check complete lineups
Paris Olympics, India's Day 10 Schedule: Lakshya Sen in bronze medal match, wrestling events begin
UK PM reacts sharply to attack on asylum-seeker hotel as far-right violence spreads: 'This isn't...'
Bangladesh: Curfew extended after at least 98 killed in fresh spell of clashes
Nepal PM KP Oli calls for expansion of waterways, railways to boost connectivity with India
Indian nationals advised against travelling to Bangladesh amid massive anti-quota protests
Blinken speaks with G7 Foreign Ministers, discusses Middle East as region remains on edge of war
Box Office Report: Deadpool and Wolverine rocks while Auron Mein Kahan Dun Tha and Ulajh shock
My Name Is Khan to Dushman, 5 best performances of Kajol | Birthday Special
Ankita Lokhande loses her cool after friend tampers with her dress, Vicky Jain laughs it off | WATCH
Trisha to star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'? Here's what we know so far
'Showstopper' makers made false allegations against Digangana Suryavanshi: Mumbai Police
KL Rahul's massive streak in ODIs ended with a duck in second ODI vs Sri Lanka
India TV Sports Wrap on August 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories
Microsoft Copilot: Here are 5 smart tips to enhance your productivity
WhatsApp to stop working on 35 smartphones: Backup your chats now
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024 starts on August 6, early access for Prime members
Google Chrome launches new AI features and improved search functionality
CERT-In identifies serious security risks in Apple products, suggests IMMEDIATE software update
Ismail Haniyeh's assassination: Implications and chaos in the Middle East - What it means for India?
How is UP's anti-conversion or 'Love Jihad' bill different from other Indian states? Explained
Why has Supreme Court re-examined subclassification in SC-ST quotas? Explained
Why residents of Sikkim are exempted from paying Income Tax? EXPLAINED
Israel vs Lebanon: A timeline of the decades-long conflict between two countries | EXPLAINED
Horoscope Today, August 5: Business partnerships can be beneficial for Aries; know about other signs
Horoscope Today, August 4: Cancer to focus more on incomplete tasks; know about other zodiac signs
Weekly Horoscope (Aug 5-Aug 11): Virgos must avoid unnecessary expenses; know about your sign
Horoscope Today, August 3: Gain in business for Scorpio; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 2: Gemini to go on a trip to hill station; know about other zodiac signs
Sensex tanks around 2394 points, Nifty declines to 24,302 amid pressure in US markets
Zomato collected Rs 83 crore in platform fee from customers till March 2024
ITR 2024: Waiting on your income tax refund? Here's when you can expect money
Record 7.28 crore Income Tax Returns filed by July 31, marking 7.5 per cent increase: Tax Department
Stock markets: Sensex tanks around 600 points, Nifty down to 24,818 day after hitting record high
What is Zika Virus? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and tips to prevent mosquito bites
National Bone and Joint Day 2024: Know causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention about Joint Pain
National Bone and Joint Day 2024: 5 factors to consider before opting for knee replacement surgery
Typhoid to Salmonella: Know about common waterborne diseases and prevention tips
International Alopecia Day 2024: Understanding alopecia, its causes, symptoms and treatment