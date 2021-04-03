Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Where is Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba?
Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Where is Aashiqui fame actor Rahul Roy | Full Episode
Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Where is Bollywood's most romantic hero Rahul Roy?
Recommended Video
Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Where is Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba?
Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Where is Aashiqui fame actor Rahul Roy | Full Episode
Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Where is Bollywood's most romantic hero Rahul Roy?
Actor Rahul Roy opens up about his Bollywood journey & more on Talaash Ek Sitare Ki
Top News
Will attend oath-taking ceremony of BJP govt: PM Modi at Bengal rally, predicts party's victory
EC bans crowded finale of open campaigning in Kerala ahead of April 6 polls
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, hospitalised for better care
India records 89,129 new COVID cases, 714 deaths, biggest 1-one day spike since Sept
Mumbai SUV case: NIA seizes another Mercedes car
Assam polls: At Baksa rally, PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream
Latest News
IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19
Opinion | Second wave of COVID: More lethal and moves faster
Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta test Covid positive, Indian Idol 12's Neha Kakkar wish speedy recovery
Bollywood actor-director Tariq Shah dies
Battle of North Bengal: Will it favour the BJP again? watch ground report
PM Modi addresses public meeting in Assam's Baksa
Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki: Where is Minissha Lamba, actres who won hearts with her performances | Full Episode
Assam Polls 2021: How strong is BJP in Badruddin Ajmal's stronghold 'Dhubri'?
Super 100: Sachin Waze to be produced before NIA court today
Will attend oath-taking ceremony of BJP govt: PM Modi at Bengal rally, predicts party's victory
Delhi records 3,567 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,060
One security personnel killed, others injured in Naxal encounter
No dine-in at restaurants as COVID-19 restrictions tightened in Pune
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets COVID vaccine shot
BJP engineering communal strife in Bengal to win polls: Mamata Banerjee
PM Modi came to Assam 35 times, Manmohan Singh didn't visit state even 10 times in 10 years: Nadda
Bengal polls: It is certain 'Didi' is losing Nandigram, says JP Nadda
Bengal polls 2021: 41 crude bombs recovered from South 24 Parganas
Mamata vs Modi in Varanasi in 2024? TMC's tweet triggers speculation
UK regulator reports 30 clot cases linked to AstraZeneca jab
US Labour Dept seeks public input on determining H-1B wage levels
China reacts to India, says shared all data with WHO to probe Covid origin
Wreckage of helicopter crash that killed 5 found on glacier
Russia fines Twitter for failure to delete illegal content
Bollywood actor-director Tariq Shah dies
Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki: Where did Minissha Lamba go after delivering powerpacked performances?
Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta test Covid positive, Indian Idol 12's Neha Kakkar wish speedy recovery
Soni Razdan says coronavirus second wave is scary after daughter Alia Bhatt tests COVID positive
Akanksha Puri has this to say on wedding rumours with Mika Singh: Fans love to see us together but..
IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19
IPL 2021 | Indore, Hyderabad kept as standby venues after surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
'I'm obsessed with him': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly heaps praise on Team India cricketer
IPL 2021: KKR captain Eoin Morgan reveals Rajasthan Royals openers for upcoming season
IPL 2021: Franchises on alert after groundstaff tests COVID-19 positive at Wankhede Stadium
Google to soon block apps from accessing other apps on Android
Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 with WearOS launched: Check price, features
New Sony Xperia smartphone expected to launch on April 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets a price cut
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India on April 23: Expected specifications, price
IndiGo launches door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi, Hyderabad
Reliance Industries secures shareholders, creditors nod to hive off O2C business into separate unit
NIIT buyback price fixed at Rs 240, offer opens on April 12
PNB extends validity of old cheque of OBC and United Bank of India by 3 months
Wipro buying Australian firm Ampion for Rs 858 crore
Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs flaunt high style quotient as they get snapped
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep, Farah Khan visit birthday girl Sunita Kapoor| PICS
Rashami Desai looks like a breath of fresh air in her latest Instagram pictures
COVID-19: DYK properly fitted multilayer masks can reduce particle transmission by 96%
B117 variant silently spread across 15 countries by mid-November 2020: Study
As COVID-19 cases see sharp rise, what type of mask should children wear?
Mindful eating in times of work from home
Know about Multiple myeloma cancer, symptoms and treatment
Gol gappe vs pani puri: Divided by name, united by craving, Desi Twitterati fight over street snack
What's next mayonnaise coffee? Netizens can't decide if they want Delhi's 'butter coffee'
Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's funny dialogues light up Twitter
Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet
Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Funny video of actor doing 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997
Vastu tips: Here's how rock salt can help you stay away from diseases
This Easter try these unique recipes at your home to impress guests
Horoscope April 2: Aquarius sign will be lucky today, know astrological predictions about others
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband-wife at home
April Fools' Day 2021: Wishes, Jokes, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Statuses