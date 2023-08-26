Saturday, August 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. World Badminton Championship: HS Prannoy defeats Viktor Axelsen, now eyeing gold medal, See Video

Videos

Updated on: August 26, 2023 14:17 IST

World Badminton Championship: HS Prannoy defeats Viktor Axelsen, now eyeing gold medal, See Video

In the World Badminton Championship, the men's singles quarter-final match was played between India's star shuttler Prannoy and world number 1 Viktor Axelsen. HS Prannoy won this match to seal his place in the semi-finals. A medal has also been confirmed for India in the World Championship.
Viktor Axelsen Kunlavut Vitidsarn Viktor Axelsen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Badminton World Championship 2022 Kunlavut Viktor Axelsen V/s Kunlavut Vitidsar

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News