Updated on: August 26, 2023 14:17 IST

World Badminton Championship: HS Prannoy defeats Viktor Axelsen, now eyeing gold medal, See Video

In the World Badminton Championship, the men's singles quarter-final match was played between India's star shuttler Prannoy and world number 1 Viktor Axelsen. HS Prannoy won this match to seal his place in the semi-finals. A medal has also been confirmed for India in the World Championship.