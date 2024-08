Updated on: August 13, 2024 14:25 IST

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification row: CAS to announce verdict today

Pat Cummins has expressed his desire to play in the Sheffield Shield in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the other hand, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is likely to announce its verdict on Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.