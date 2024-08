Updated on: August 07, 2024 18:26 IST

Vinesh Phogat disqualification in Olympics: Sports Minister says IOA has lodged a strong protest

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday told Lok Sabha about the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final and said that the (IOA) has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW).