Updated on: September 05, 2023 0:27 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Team India's fielding exposed against Nepal, Asif Sheikh's brilliant performance, watch video

Team India's fielding in the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal is being discussed everywhere. Let us tell you that this discussion is about the bad fielders of Indian players. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Indian players dropped three catches in the first four overs.