Updated on: August 23, 2023 23:13 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Shubman Gill's jump in rankings, Siraj's loss in rankings, SA's historic decision

Historic decision of Cricket South Africa, men's and women's cricketers will get equal match fees in South Africa. CSA has said that.. the new match fee will come into effect from next month, when the South Africa Women's team tours Pakistan.