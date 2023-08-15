Tuesday, August 15, 2023
     
  Top 10 Sports News : Ravichandran Ashwin gives a big statement on Team India's biggest problem of depth in batting, will dravid take any action ?

Updated on: August 15, 2023 20:54 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Ravichandran Ashwin gives a big statement on Team India's biggest problem of depth in batting, will dravid take any action ?

Team India bowler R. Ashwin advised which player India should field at number eight in the World Cup and Asia Cup. Ashwin said in an interview that.. Shardul Thakur can be fielded for batting at number 8, Shardul can face good balls at number 8.
Irelnad Vs India Team India Jasprit Bumrah Rinku Singh Jitesh Sharma Indian Cricket Team Asia Cup 2023 Odi Wc 2023 Rahul Dravid

