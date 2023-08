Updated on: August 12, 2023 18:33 IST

Team India may get a new coach before Ireland tour, is Rahul Dravid's chair in danger?

Team India may get a new coach before the Ireland tour starting on 18th August. Rahul Dravid will not be the coach of Team India on this tour. VVS Laxman will also not go as coach on this tour. Sitanshu Kotak can be the new coach of Team India. Watch this video to know who is Sitanshu Kotak.