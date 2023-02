Updated on: February 04, 2023 23:52 IST

Team India captain Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid put a special demand, now the guest will be trapped

The Test series of four matches between India vs Australia is going to start from 9th February. At the same time, the visiting team Austraila has also started planning to defend against batsmen like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But in the midst of all this, Team India's experienced player Ravichand