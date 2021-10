Updated on: October 20, 2021 20:20 IST

T20 World Cup: Rohit's half century fires India to 8-wicket win over Australia in final warm-up

India fine-tuned their T20 World Cup preparations with a convincing nine-wicket win over Australia in their final warm-up game here on Wednesday but the sixth bowler's slot remained a worry as even Virat Kohli rolled his arm over going into the tournament proper.