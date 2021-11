Published on: November 02, 2021 20:25 IST

T20 World Cup Dhamaka: Will Rohit Sharma become Team India's new captain?

After Team India's two consecutive defeats in the World Cup, a big decision can be taken on the captaincy of Virat Kohli within 2-3 days. Will Virat lose captaincy and Rohit Sharma become the new captain of Team India?