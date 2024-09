Updated on: September 10, 2024 17:34 IST

Syria beat India 3-0 to win Intercontinental Cup 10 Sep Sports Wrap

Syria defeated India 3-0 to lift the 2024 Intercontinental Cup title at Hyderabad’s GMC Balayogi Stadium. On the other hand, Sri Lanka beat England in the third Test to avoid whitewash. All of that and much more in today's Sports Wrap.