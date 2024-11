Updated on: November 25, 2024 16:59 IST

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in rain-hit first ODI | IPL Auction Day 2

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer raked in moolah as both the marquee Indian players were splashed with cash at the IPL 2025 mega auction. On the other hand, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs on the DLS method, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.