Updated on: November 08, 2024 15:57 IST

Sports Wrap: South Africa To Face India In T20I Series Opener In Durban

The South Africa vs India four-match T20I series will get underway on November 8 at the Kingsmead in Durban. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.