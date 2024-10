Updated on: October 29, 2024 13:53 IST

Sports Wrap: South Africa aim to seal Test series against Bangladesh

Spain and Manchester City's Rodri claimed his maiden Ballon d'Or award by beating Vinicius Jr. Real Madridi boycotted the event after they got to know that Vinicius Jr wasn't winning and even wasn't there to receive their Men's Club Award of the Year. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.