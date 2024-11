Updated on: November 19, 2024 14:49 IST

Sports Wrap: Mohammed Shami Named in Bengal Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sri Lanka and New Zealand will lock horns in the third and final ODI today in Pallekele. The hosts have already won the series and will be looking to whitewash the visitors. On the other hand, PCB were forced to truncate the National Women's Championship after a fire incident in the team hotel.