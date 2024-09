Updated on: September 30, 2024 14:30 IST

Sports Wrap: Ireland achieves maiden T20I win against South Africa in seven encounters

India began their Women's T20 World Cup campaign in style with a win in their first warm-up game against the West Indies. Jemimah Rodrigues was the only batter to spend time at the crease and smashed a fifty as India defended a low score of 141.